Amboy Woman Injured In Hwy. 169 Accident

An Amboy woman is injured in an accident in Blue Earth County just before 9:30 last night.

According to the State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Debra Caldwell, of Amboy was southbound on Highway 169 near County Road 90.

Another vehicle driven by 19-year-old Abdulrahman Ahmed, of St. Paul, was also southbound when he attempted to make a U-turn, went from the right lane to the left turn lane and collided with Caldwell's vehicle. The collision caused Caldwell's vehicle to roll into the ditch. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Abdulrahman and his 17-year-old passenger were not injured in the accident.