Indictment Unsealed In Fatal Beating Of Elderly Man

A grand jury in Anoka County has issued a first-degree murder charge in the fatal beating of a 95-year-old man.

Isaiah Montrell Thomas is accused of killing Albert John Loehlein, of Anoka, last November and pawning some of his property. The 27-year-old Thomas had previously been charged with second-degree murder. The grand jury indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Authorities say fingerprints in the victim's blood-spattered bedroom and a clock recovered from a Maplewood pawnshop led investigators to Thomas. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Loehlein suffered multiple blows to the head, face and neck.