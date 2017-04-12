Security Logistics Loom If Guns Are Allowed At Iowa Capitol

Gun owners could soon keep firearms at their side while visiting the Iowa Capitol under a bill awaiting Gov. Terry Branstad's signature.

The potential change has raised questions for security staff about how they would deal with armed visitors.

If signed by Branstad, the measure would enable about 275,000 residents with concealed weapons permits to carry guns in the Capitol. People from other states who have concealed weapon permits also could carry firearms in the building.

Branstad has indicated he supports the bill. It also includes provisions establishing ``stand-your-ground'' protections for gun owners.

If signed by Branstad, the Capitol provisions will force building security to quickly resolve staffing and training issues before the law takes effect July 1.