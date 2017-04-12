Land To Air Preparing To Roll Out New Transportation Service To The Twin Cities

Land to Air is no longer just about connecting you to your flight. A new service will now connect commuters along the Highway 169 corridor.

Starting Monday, April 17, the Highway 169 Connections will give riders a way to get to Twin Cities.

It starts in Mankato with stops in St. Peter, Le Sueur, Belle Plaine, Jordan and Shakopee with the final stop at the Hawthorne Transportation Center in Minneapolis.

The service will run twice daily both ways, also allowing people to also connect with the transportation options that are available in the cities where the service stops.

Land to Air General Manager Ron Decker said, "Because these routes are partially funded by a federal grant, Land to Air is able to offer this service at really reasonable fairs, in fact, $5 to $15 each way."

The price depends on the distance of the ride.

The 24–passenger bus is handicap accessible and includes Free WiFi.

To learn more, visit http://www.landtoairexpress.com/highway-169-connections/

--KEYC News 12