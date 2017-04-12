American Red Cross Teams Up With Brown County Fire Departments To Install Smoke Alarms

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Brown County Fire Departments to install smoke alarms as part of the nationwide Home Fire Preparedness campaign.

On April 22 from 9am to 3pm volunteers will install 10–year smoke alarms where needed.

Volunteers will also share important fire safety information to teach residents what to do if a fire breaks out in their home.

"More lives are lost every year due to home fire more than any other disaster. It is very important to check the smoke alarms in their home or have a smoke alarm installed to make sure that they are able to get out safely," American Red Cross Executive Director Leah Pockrandt said.

The installation is free.

If your alarms are more than five years old, you should consider having yours replaced.

If you aren't home April 22, you can still request an alarm. An appointment for a later date will be made.

To request an alarm call 612-460-3674 or visit to getasmokealarm.org.

To volunteer call 507-387-6664 x1504 or email angie.schull@redcross.org.

