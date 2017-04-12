Housing Officials Discuss Challenges And Community Needs

Housing officials met today to discuss housing in Mankato.

The Housing and Community Dialogue is designed to engage a broad network of stakeholders about specific community affordable housing needs in Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties.

"We understand from the research we've done that housing in Mankato, housing is really tight for everybody and especially for those with low income. We hope to work with people today to develop some solutions for how we might help alleviate that problem," Minnesota Finance Housing Agency Commissioner, Mary Tingerthal said.

Minnesota Housing, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund and USDA Rural Development, along with local and statewide stakeholders were all in attendance at today's discussion.

--KEYC News