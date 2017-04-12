KEYC - Cause Of Fire That Killed Attorney Still Undetermined

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The cause of a fire that killed a Minneapolis attorney is still under investigation. 
    The body of 56-year-old Daniel Fobbe was found on the second floor of his home in the Linden Hills neighborhood in Minneapolis last Friday. 
    The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Fobbe died of injuries suffered in the fire. 
  Fobbe was a longtime attorney and youth hockey coach.