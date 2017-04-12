MIDDAY INTERVIEW: 13th Annual Lakes Health Conference In June

Rosemary Coleman joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the upcoming 13th Annual Lakes Health Conference. The conference features over 5 different speakers covering topics that include PTSD, sports medicine, sleep apnea and pills & thrills that kill. The keynote speaker is Temple Grandin, who will speak about autism.

The event takes place June 8-9 at the Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center in Okoboji, Iowa. The event is focused toward nurses, health care professionals, social workers, psychologists, and mental health workers. Preregistration is $189 if paid by Friday June 1. Cost is $229 if paid after that date. The cost includes tuition, meals, handouts and continuing education certificate and recording fees.

