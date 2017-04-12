St. Clair Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

"He deserves the Golden Apple Award, that's for sure. He really deserves it because out of the whole elementary school, even the high school, he could be the best teacher," said student Grace Freithe.

Those are some pretty big shoes to fill, but after spending some time in Mr. Kube's fourth grade classroom, you'd be able to understand why.

"He connects with the kids so well, that's definitely one of his greatest strengths. His kids trust him and because of that, they're not intimidated by his high expectations. They're willing to trust him and take risks. They know Mr. Kube has their back," said St. Clair Public School Principal Nadine Holland.

Mr. Kube makes it a point to get to know each and every student, creating a comfortable and fun environment for students to learn and grow.

"He does a lot of cool stuff with us and he's really funny. I'm always excited to come to school when Mr. Kube's here," said Freithe.

Nathan Kube has been teaching for 10 years. He says the most rewarding part is watching students reach their fullest potential.

"I want to make an impact; I want to know that they can come to me for anything they need. I want them to be successful and I want them to know they can be successful if they try hard at it," said Kube.

And it seems he's done just that. Mr. Kube left such an impact on one of his student from last year that the student decided to nominate him for the award this year.

"The fact that somebody I had in the past nominated me and that I can make a difference in one person's life is very encouraging. If I'm making an impact on one student, am I doing it on others," Kube asked.

Mr. Kube is not only dedicated to his students, but to the rest of the school faculty and staff.

"He is part of our PBIS team, so he helps to build a lot of the culture. You see that among the staff, too. He really provides comic relief for the staff and his students, which adds to his approachability," said Holland.

Earning him the Golden Apple Award.

