SCC Works To End Sexual Violence

The South Central College community is working to end sexual violence.



As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the college is hosting a series of presentations to promote campus safety and inform students of campus resources.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, nearly 25% of women are sexually assaulted during their academic career.

But the college reminds students that sexual assault isn't limited to campus grounds and the resources provided are open to anyone in need.



"The things that we're talking about are not specific to a campus but this is a great vehicle and a great place to raise awareness for the issues and to give people resources, as well. Some of the resources that are being presented today are not just South Central resources, but community resources," said Dean of Student Affairs Judy Zeiger.



CADA will be at the college next week to host another series of conferences open to the public.

For more on how you can attend, click here.

