Veterans' Field Opening Up Saturday

The St. James Area baseball team's home opener is this Saturday with a special ceremony for the newly renovated Veterans' Field.
It's almost opening day, and the St. James baseball team is ready to take the field in front of a packed crowd in that newly renovated grandstand.
"That's just going to lead to the atmosphere that we're going to have, hopefully a lot of people here. A lot of alumni are coming back for that day, so I think the guys are going to be ready to go with a lot of excitement," said Jon Wilson, St. James Area head coach.
Veterans' Field is almost ready to go with a brand new grandstand concessions area, press box, and better seating.
This is the last of many improvements made over the past few years making the park a destination for anything baseball whether it's high school, legion, or one of the many other teams.
"This is a baseball community in St. James, we're pretty much founded on baseball, and everyone is excited for baseball even some softball girls are excited for baseball and everything," said Maxwell Svalland, Saints senior.
All of the ideas, and concepts behind the features have come from a handful of other parks from around the area including Delano, Luverne and Franklin Rogers Park.
Creating a beautiful final product.
"We've kind of traveled around a little bit with our teams, and parents have seemed to take notes on what they would like to have at our ballpark to make it the shrine that we have here in southwest Minnesota," said Wilson.
From the press box to the patio deck, to the stadium seating, it's all creating quite the home field advantage right here in St. James.
The St. James Area Saints battle Pipestone Area at noon with an Opening Day Ceremony.
