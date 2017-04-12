Grants Help Rural Hospitals Upgrade An Important Piece Of Medical Technology

A grant is helping two area hospitals purchase cutting-edge medical equipment.

It's an exciting time for Brian Anderson at Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center.

Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center Director of Radiology Brian Anderson said, "I'm very excited to get the scanner. It's a significant, significant upgrade from what we have right now."

The medical center is preparing to replace their CT scanner thanks to a $400,000 grant from Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Anderson said, "For a small critical access hospital, rural hospital, it's a significant get. We don't have a ton of money to throw around for newer equipment."

Helmsley provided 41 grants to rural hospitals in the upper Midwest, totaling about $16 million.

Ridgeview Le Sueur isn't the only area recipient, with Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic receiving $400,000 for a new CT scanner as well.

The new CT diagnostic technology will provide higher–quality and faster–produced images.

Anderson said, "The faster you can take the images, the less chance there is going to be of the patient moving, breathing or maybe a pediatric patient squirming around if they're nervous."

That can mean a more accurate diagnosis and providing an important service for those in need of medical care.

Anderson said, "It's good for our facility as a whole, but the benefit to the community is what we're going see the most."

The Medical Center hopes to have the new scanner installed in September.

