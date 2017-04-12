Panel OKs Funding Cut for Domestic Violence, Assault Victims

Republican lawmakers trying to finalize the next state budget have proposed reducing money used on services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

A GOP-led budget committee approved a bill Wednesday that would cut about $1.4 million from victim assistance grants distributed through the Iowa Attorney General's office.

The roughly $6.7 million budget for the grants had already been reduced by about $260,000 during mid-year spending cuts.

Republicans say increased federal funding in recent years for victims will ensure no services are cut. Advocacy groups say the reductions will affect staffing and diminish the capacity to provide services.

The cuts are in the justice budget, which would get about $559 million in the spending year that goes into effect in July.

-KEYC News 12