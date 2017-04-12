Dayton Authorizes Disaster Funds For Freeborn County

Governor Mark Dayton Wednesday issued a letter authorizing up to an estimated $45,860.25 in relief for Freeborn County from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account. The exact final reimbursements will be made from actual expense documentation.

On March 6, 2017, Freeborn County experienced damage caused by an F1 tornado and severe thunderstorms with high winds. This resulted in significant tree damage, and expenses for debris removal and emergency protective measures in and around the city of Clarks Grove. Additionally, a number of public and private buildings were damaged in the storms.

Aid from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will reimburse the county for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs. Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up, with localities responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.

-KEYC News 12