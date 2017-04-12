New Ulm Man Faces Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Colton Chase Camacho, age 22 of New Ulm, was formally charged with three separate felony complaints in Brown County District Court on Wednesday, April 12th.

There were a total of 17 felony counts ranging from Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree to Engaging in Prostitution with a Minor.

District Court Judge Robert Docherty set unconditional bail in the amount of $500,000 and conditional bail in the amount of $250,000.

New Ulm Police have identified and interviewed five juvenile victims ranging in age from 15 years old to 17 years old. New Ulm Police Sr. Inv. Jeff Hohensee believes there are additional victims that have not come forward. Hohensee urges victims to contact the New Ulm Police Department at 507-233-6750.

-KEYC News 12