CodeRED Test Planned For Blue Earth County

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office will be testing their alert system Thursday morning for those enrolled.



In the event of an emergency Blue Earth County officials can issue alerts through CodeRED. The system allows messages to quickly be delivered to targeted areas or to the entire county via phone, text or email. At 10 a.m. Thursday morning Blue Earth County will conduct a performance test, contacting everyone in the county who is currently in the emergency database.



"What we've used the system for so far, high risk police activities, we had a SWAT event that occurred, we notified a specific area of Mankato of that event. We've used it for missing and endangered children and adults," Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Barta, said.



Blue Earth County recently upgraded their CodeRED system to include weather warnings for those who opt-in. The Sheriff's Office urges residents who are not enrolled to immediately do so before Thursday's test to ensure they will receive future alerts.

--KEYC News 12