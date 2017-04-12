MN Republican Lawmakers Upbeat About 2017 Session At Easter Break

The mid-session break up at the capitol gives lawmakers a chance to rest, and to make their case for how they've been doing up in St. Paul.



Today Republican leaders made their way around the state, including a stop in Mankato.

St. Paul has stayed out of the headlines for the most part.

Unless it was a story about buying booze on Sundays, the Minnesota Legislature operated relatively smooth, quiet and quick.



"We passed over tax bill and transportation bill. $450 million in funding. $1.3 billion in tax relief. We passed them about a month early this year. We expect the governor to weigh in so we can find a compromise," House Majority Leader (R) Joyce Peppin said.

If history is any guide, there will probably be some tweaks to the bills already passed. There's a big chasm between what the Legislature passed and Governor Mark Dayton has said he wants to see, including pre-K and transportation funding, not to mention MNsure.

There's also a potential roadblock in the Real ID issue. An upgraded identification card, required to board airplanes, but also will come with an exempt version - Republicans want proof of citizenship to be required. DFLers don't.

There's also several public safety measures in the works.



"We've got extra penalties for sex offenders, assault on nurses and money to fight sex trafficking," Rep. Tony Cornish (R - Vernon Center) said.

The session ends May 22, assuming there's no need for a special session.

-- KEYC News 12.