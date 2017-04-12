Mankato Area Receives Positive Feedback

Once again, Mankato has asked its citizens to express how they feel about the city they live in and the response is good.



The city of Mankato and Mankato Area Schools have traditionally asked the people they serve what they think about the city and district services. Overall participants consistently selected "excellent" or "good" in response to the questions which include; quality of life, economy and education. One difference this year was adding businesses to the survey.



"What we saw is that actually our business community is even more excited about doing business in Mankato than people are about living here," Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms, said.



The survey indicated that although ratings are favorable, there should be a continued emphasis on priorities of safety, education, economy and enrichment.



"It really helps us get a much broader perspective across the community about where are our strengths, where are there things that maybe we need to work on and that helps us direct resources more effectively," Helms added.



Respondents were also pleased with Mankato Area Public Schools' performance on providing a quality education and being fiscally responsible.



"I think what it really validates it for me, is the amazing staff we have in this district that are dedicated to our students and our families and a community that values education," Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Sheri Allen, said.



The results from the survey will serve as a foundation for a series of community conversations that will begin April 18th. You can find more information on Mankato's city calendar.

