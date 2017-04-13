Mankato Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

A Mankato man is charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl back in February.

According to the criminal complaint, a mandated reporter told police that 34-year-old Wilondae Easter had sexually assaulted a girl he knew while in his Mankato home.

The victim told police that Easter had sexually assaulted her before school and had touched her inappropriately multiple times.

Court documents say Easter told the victim not to tell anyone or she wouldn’t be able to see her other family members.

During questioning, Easter denied the allegations, claiming the victim had touched him inappropriately and that he told her it was not okay.

He is charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Easter has been investigated for prior incidents of child sexual abuse in the state of Illinois.