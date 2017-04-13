Xcel Energy: Cold Weather Rule Expires April 15

Xcel Energy is reminding its customers to get caught up on their bills to make sure their service is not interrupted.

The Cold Weather Rule helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnections if it affects their primary heating source. The rule runs each year from October 15 – April 15.

For those who may need financial assistance, there are a variety of programs that can help customers in need.

Income eligible households may also qualify for energy efficiency and conservation programs.

For more information, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999. Find tips on saving energy here.