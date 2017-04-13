Vigilante Tries To Impose Islamic Law In Minneapolis

Muslim leaders in Minneapolis are trying to stop a man who says his group is working to provide security and protect Muslims' civil rights in a predominantly Somali neighborhood.

Abdullah Rashid says he has recruited ten young men to join the General Presidency of the Religious Affairs and Welfare of Ummah to impose ``the civil part of the Sharia law.'' Rashid has been telling people in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood not to drink, use drugs or interact with the opposite sex _ and, he's approaching Muslim women to suggest they wear a jilbab, a concealing garment.

The Islamic Institute of Minnesota issued a statement Wednesday saying Rashid does not represent Muslims in Minnesota. Minneapolis police say they are monitoring the situation. Security at Cedar-Riverside Plaza has told Rashid he's not allowed to patrol the neighborhood.