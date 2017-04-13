KEYC - Sleepy Eye Man Airlifted After Falling Into Burn Pile

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A Sleepy Eye man is hospitalized in critical condition with burns after  falling into a burn pile at his home in Brown County.
 
Authorities say 73-year-old Richard Martinka was burning leaves and debris Tuesday afternoon when his wheelchair tipped, causing him to fall into the fire.
Martinka was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for burns on his body.