Teacher Confesses To Relationship With Teen

A former Gibbon teacher is facing a third–degree criminal sexual conduct charge after allegedly having sex with a 17–year–old.

According to the criminal complaint, 40–year–old Megan Johnson reported to police in late March she had a relationship with a teen she was tutoring while teaching at Prairie Lutheran School.

Johnson told officials she helped the student with daily needs like food, laundry and his residency status.

Court documents say the relationship started at the end of 2015 or early 2016, lasting until April 2016.

Johnson says it happened when they met at school and a home.

Police also talked with the teen, who confirmed the sexual relationship.

Johnson's first court appearance is scheduled for April 27.

--KEYC News 12