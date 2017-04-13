Minnesota Joins National Effort To Expand Opioid Addiction Treatment

Minnesota has joined the national effort to expand access to opioid addiction treatment.

Minnesota is one of eight states teaming up through the National Governors Association to develop and implement strategies for treatment options.

Just in Minnesota alone opioid deaths have increased 430 percent since 2000.

Governor Dayton has proposed funding to improve state response and help affected communities dealing with opioid addiction.

As part of the partnership, the Minnesota Department of Corrections will look for better ways to treat people incarcerated with opioid addiction..that includes looking into pre-release and post-release treatment options.