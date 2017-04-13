KEYC - MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Habitat For Humanity Of South Central Minnesot

MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Habitat For Humanity Of South Central Minnesota Celebrates New ReStore

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Julie Schmillen with Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the organization's newest store, the ReStore. The Mankato Habitat ReStore is a discount building supply store that is open to the public. Tuesday-Friday 10 AM - 6 PM and Saturday 10 AM - 4:30 PM for donating and shopping. The ReStore sells new and gently used home improvement items to the public for a fraction of retail prices. All proceeds from the ReStore go to Habitat for Humanity of South Central MN to help provide affordable housing in our community.