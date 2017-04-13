THRIVE: Portion Control

When we think about portion control, we often think about what are we doing wrong, but we don't think about what's influencing our portions to begin with.

Mankato Clinic's Registered Dietitian Erin Gonzalez says there are usually three different areas that trigger and influence over eating.

The first being physical triggers.



"When we're not sleeping well we tend to crave food the next day. Thirst sometimes can do that so not drinking enough throughout the day can influence us to eat more throughout the day. Hormones can influence that. As can medications can influence that too," Mankato Clinic Registered Dietitian, Erin Gonzalez said.



Secondly, the environment. We live in a place that is very food suggestible.



" It's constantly going in our sight and that often times will trigger our appetite which is our desire to eat but we forget about hunger which is the need to eat and being able to differentiate those two things," Gonzalez said.



Lastly, a main trigger for many is our emotions.



"Which often times people struggle with but maybe don't even realize they're eating because they're stressed because they're tired because they're lonely because they're sad, they're angry mad upset, depression, anxiety and also just a way to escape. Just a way to numb out from everything that day," Gonzalez said.



After recognizing the triggers, the next step is to prevent overeating from happening.



"It's about being able to first recognize the trigger. So once you recognize the trigger and then being able to be able to say okay what do I actually need right now? What could I do that would allow me to feel better versus throwing to food," Gonzalez said.



And if it's a trigger versus actually being hunger, finding alternatives is the best option.



"This could be taking a warm bath, it could be reading a good book for pleasure but it's also about self-affirmation and being able to bring some positivity in our day and just being able to relax," Gonzalez said.



--KEYC News 12