Detroit Doctor Charged With Genital Mutilation On Minnesota Girls

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.
    Prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested Thursday, days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them at a Livonia clinic in February.
    The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers. Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there's a legitimate health reason.
    Nagarwala will appear in Detroit federal court Thursday. It's unclear if she has a lawyer yet. 
    In a court filing, the FBI says Nagarwala denied performing genital mutilation. The FBI also says the doctor is a member of a cultural community that believes in the practice.

