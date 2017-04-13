Local Teacher Lobbying For Physical Education

ST PETER, MN -
A local teacher is speaking out in support of health and physical education.
Physical Education Teacher Kirsten Guentzel of North Intermediate School in St. Peter will join 200 colleagues at the nation's capital, asking lawmakers for their support in funding the Every Student Succeeds Act.
"ESSA is the new legislative mandate that goes nationwide, that all schools need to adhere by. Now, physical education is a core subject, so we want to make sure we get access to those funds," said Guentzel.
ESSA replaces the No Child Left Behind Act, providing financial assistance to make sure that all students meet academic standards.
"In the past there's been a big emphasis on math, reading and science scores. Now that P.E., art and music are all considered core subjects, we too hold importance even though there's not a statewide test," Guentzel said.
Guentzel says subjects like P.E. contribute just as much to the academic development of students.
"P.E. is important to the development of all students' motor ability and cognitive. The more they move, the more they learn," said Guentzel.
Guentzel's goal as a teacher is to keep children active in order to fight obesity and develop healthy habits.
"We do things like cardio drumming and yoga. We did iPad fitness today. Not many students will play college sports, but I want to give them ideas of how they can be active beyond a team sport," said Guentzel.
Guentzel's been an advocate for physical education all over the state, serving as a Board of Director for MNSHAPE.
"We want to continue to promote physical education rather than reduce or cut our subject. What happens at a legislative or state level trickles down to our schools here in Minnesota so we want to make sure we are given an opportunity to be important as well," said Guentzel.
She'll be taking her lobbying to the capital on April 26, in hopes of improving the well-being of students nationwide.
--KEYC News 12