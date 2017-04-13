State Street Theater Receives Large Donation

State Street Theater is receiving their third cornerstone pledge in memory of a former Minnesota judge.



Kay Lynn Haas donated $25,000 over the course of two years in name of her late husband Michael.

Haas says after attending a performance at the theater, she knew it was the right way to honor her husband, who always had a love for theater and the arts.

The funds will go toward the theater's capital campaign. The campaign is raising money to separate the building's utilities and replace the seating and roof.



"I would encourage people to do as Kay Lynn did. If there are people who had family members go through the school building, perhaps performed on this stage at some point or were part of a graduation ceremony here, things of that sort. Anyone who has some affiliation, I would appreciate if they gave some reflection to that as Kay Lynn did and make a donation," said Campaign Coordinator Mary Ellen Domeier.



So far, the campaign has raised $125,000. Coordinators say the goal is $500,000.

If you would like to give back to the theater, you can contact Domeier at 507-276-7890.

