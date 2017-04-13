KEYC - State Street Theater Receives Large Donation

State Street Theater Receives Large Donation

Posted: Updated:
NEW ULM, Minn. -

State Street Theater is receiving their third cornerstone pledge in memory of a former Minnesota judge.
 
Kay Lynn Haas donated $25,000 over the course of two years in name of her late husband Michael.

Haas says after attending a performance at the theater, she knew it was the right way to honor her husband, who always had a love for theater and the arts.

The funds will go toward the theater's capital campaign. The campaign is raising money to separate the building's utilities and replace the seating and roof.
 
"I would encourage people to do as Kay Lynn did. If there are people who had family members go through the school building, perhaps performed on this stage at some point or were part of a graduation ceremony here, things of that sort. Anyone who has some affiliation, I would appreciate if they gave some reflection to that as Kay Lynn did and make a donation," said Campaign Coordinator Mary Ellen Domeier.
 
So far, the campaign has raised $125,000. Coordinators say the goal is $500,000.

If you would like to give back to the theater, you can contact Domeier at 507-276-7890.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • Faribault County Fairgrounds Forced To Find Quick Replacement

    Faribault County Fairgrounds Forced To Find Quick Replacement

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 23:50:39 GMT

    With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities. 

    With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities. 

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    •   