Drivers Prepare, Busy Road Construction Season Ahead

MnDOT has a billion dollars worth of construction projects slated for the state's roads and bridges.

MnDOT District 7, covering south and southwest Minnesota, has a busy road construction season ahead.

"The 24 projects that we have this summer, that we'll get started on is higher than we normally," said MnDOT Assistant District Engineer Chad Fowlds.

The total cost for that work tops $130 million, among the most spent in a year for this area by MnDOT.

That will mean a lot of orange cones and detours for drivers.

Fowlds said, "Plan your route, slow down. There's a lot of workers out on the roads, and a lot of the injuries that occur in work zones actually happen to motorists as well."

One thing benefiting MnDOT is an earlier start to some of their projects thanks to favorable weather conditions earlier this year, including here in St. Peter with the Highway 99 Bridge and north of Mapleton with construction on Highway 22.

The biggest project on the list is the three–year construction on Highway 14 in New Ulm, with two bridge replacements and intersection improvements with Highway 15 and County Road 21, totaling $38.7 million. Work on that project is scheduled to begin this fall.

Traveling west on 14 includes two projects from New Ulm to Springfield to improve the road's surface.

The $19.6 million four land expansion of Highway 60 between Windom and Mountain Lake will also begin this year and run through the fall of 2018.

Fowlds said, "That will have continuous four–lane roadway from the Iowa state line all the way up to Mankato."

On Highway 99 between St. Peter and Le Center, MnDOT's plans include smoothing out that sometimes bumpy drive sometime this fall.

And in Le Sueur, the agency is looking at relocating the Highway 169 rest area, although plans are still being finalized.

For a full list of all the planned projects, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects.html

