MNsure CEO Preparing For Next Open Enrollment Period

MANKATO, Minn. -

Even as the debate on healthcare continues on the national and state level, MNsure's CEO is in Mankato to say they're still open for business.

Allison O'Toole was joined this morning by MNsure Board Vice–Chair Kathy Sheran and Open Door Health Center enrollment navigators.

O'Toole says work for the next open enrollment period is underway and changes currently being discussed in Washington and by state lawmakers in St. Paul will not impact the people's coverage.

O'Toole said, "MNSure will open its doors again on November 1 for a fifth open enrollment period. Any change that are made to the state or federal law at this point will not impact the open enrollment period for this next year."

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed premium relief and a plan to create a reinsurance program to help insurance provider.

Sheran said, "Reinsurance program that will help them deal with the high premiums that might come from a high-risk population."

A bill in the state legislature would switch Minnesota to the federal marketplace for the 2019 coverage year.

O'Toole says a state–managed exchange provides more flexibility to help Minnesotans.

MNsure did see its highest enrollment this last period, with more 120,000 enrolling in private plans.

Health insurers will submit their preliminary premiums for 2018 later this summer to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

--KEYC News 12

