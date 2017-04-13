KEYC - Cold Weather Rule Ending Soon

Cold Weather Rule Ending Soon

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
Greater Mankato Area -

With warm weather finally upon us, the Cold Weather Rule is coming to an end.
 
While the protection technically runs until Monday, utility companies are already handing out shut off notices and some municipal utilities have already been turned off. For customers who may have fallen behind on their bills or have a disconnection notice, it's time to contact their utility provider.
 
"See if they can make payment arrangements, we do have some funds available yet in energy assistance so if they've applied and already received some funds we may be able to help them with some additional crisis funds or if they haven't applied they should apply right away, there's no guarantee that money will last very much longer or through the end of the program period which is May 30th," Minnesota Valley Action Council Housing Services Director Judd Schultz, said.

To sign up, contact your gas or electric company and request a Cold Weather Rule payment plan. If assistance is still needed, reach out to Minnesota Valley Action Council right away, they have offices in all nine counties in South Central Minnesota.

