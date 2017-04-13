KEYC - Sen. Frentz Expects Changes To GOP Bills

Sen. Frentz Expects Changes To GOP Bills

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
When we spoke with GOP leadership in the Minnesota House yesterday, they were touting the speed with which they had passed several big bills, like transportation and education.

But those things might be tough for the DFL Governor to get on board with.
 
"I don't have my crystal ball on me today, but I would guess the governor would be uncomfortable with some of the proposed budget cuts. Funding for education, human services. Whether that leads to a veto, I'll defer to his office," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said.

Cutting funding for pre-K, which was one of Governor Mark Dayton's most cherished accomplishments, will likely be too tough a pill to swallow, as will the undocumented immigrant issue in the Real ID law.

But there's plenty of time to talk, so Frentz is hopeful.

"I'm optimistic we'll get the work done by May 22nd. But there's a history of not agreeing. This is the process we chose and it's fair to all sides," Sen. Frentz said.

