Empowering Women Through Firearm Training

KASOTA, Minn. -

A local non-profit is expanding the world of firearms, they want to educate and equip women gun owners.
 
The Well-Armed Woman brings local groups of women together to practice, learn and grow as shooters. Whether you've just taken an interest in guns or you have expertise you'd like to share, all levels of experience are welcome.
 
"I think it's been seen by many women as guys do that sort of thing, but you know you can do this and there's nothing to be afraid of and there's safe ways to go about it," The Well Armed Woman Mankato Area Chapter Leader Tara DeCock, said. 
 
Well Armed Woman offers a broad spectrum of information, products, and resources for women gun owners with an emphasis on armed personal defense.
 
"Some women feel safer carrying a firearm and so we really want to make sure they're safe about it," DeCock said.
 
The organization strives to create opportunities for women to be introduced to issues important to them, like learning safe gun handling skills and training together with like minded women.
 
"They really enjoy being in the range, getting tips on how to hold the gun better or aim better so I think that it's a sport that women are curious about and they really appreciate," DeCock said.
 
There are several chapters in our area. The Mankato Chapter meets at Vantage Point Range in Kasota the second Thursday of every month. The nationwide organization is always looking for new local leaders; all you need are women, guns and a shooting range.

