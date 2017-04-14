KEYC - Two Charged With Taking Over $22,000 From Bank Account Of Vulner

Two Charged With Taking Over $22,000 From Bank Account Of Vulnerable Adult

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Two people are charged in Blue Earth County after allegedly taking more than $22,000 from the bank account of a vulnerable adult.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, whose health was deteriorating in the nursing home, gave her son, 48-year-old Bernard Shaw, of Mankato access to her bank accounts.

Shaw’s fiancée, 31-year-old Danielle Pankratz, of St. Peter, was made the victim’s power of attorney.

After outstanding bills totaling over $60,000 from the nursing home, investigators found that neither Shaw or Pankratz had attempted to pay the nursing home for the care of the victim.

Authorities say Pankratz had taken over $13,000 and Shaw had taken over $9,000 from the victim’s accounts between October 2016 and February 2017.

Court documents say it’s unknown what the total money was used for, however, some of it was used to bail Shaw out of jail.

Both face three felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Pankratz faces an additional felony count of check forgery. 

