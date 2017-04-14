KEYC - Officials To Spread The Word About Access To Opioid Antidote

Officials To Spread The Word About Access To Opioid Antidote

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Health officials are trying to spread the word about a law that allowing Minnesotans to purchase an opioid antidote without a prescription.
    The Minnesota Department of Health planned to host a training session Friday showing how to use naloxone, also known as Narcan, during an opioid overdose. Officials at the event will also talk about who should buy the antidote.
    Minnesota has been working to combat a spike in overdoses as the nation has dealt with the rise in opioid abuse. Expanding access to Narcan has been a major goal nationwide.
    The law allowing walk-in access to naloxone went into effect on January 1 after a bill was passed last year. Health officials in the state have been working with pharmacists and public health boards to roll out the program.

