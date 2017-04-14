Man Convicted Of Murder In Freeborn County State Park Shooting

A Brownsdale man is found guilty of second degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man at a state park in Freeborn County.

27-year-old David Easter pleaded not guilty back in September in the death of 23-year-old Spencer Daniel Brown at Myre-Big Island Park.

The verdict came into Freeborn County Court yesterday after the trial wrapped up two weeks ago.

Investigators say Brown, of rural Freeborn County, was sitting in his car when he was shot from outside through a closed window on the night of August 23rd.

Easter told police he shot Brown in an act of self-defense.

Easter has also been convicted of carrying a pistol without a permit.