KEYC - KETELSEN REPORT: The Buffer Clarification Bill

KETELSEN REPORT: The Buffer Clarification Bill

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A law clarifying Minnesota's buffer regulation is making its way through the state legislature. The measure clarifies what's needed for buffers on certain waters, extends the timeframe for implementation and provides funds to counties for administration.
After a year of concern and confusion on a mandate from the governor of Minnesota for fifty-foot buffer strips on many bodies of water in the state, there are some positive developments. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, known as BWSR, recently announced alternative buffer options. Farm groups like the Minnesota Corn Growers have been engaged in the process.
We have funded a literature review with Dr. Dave Mulla with the idea that he'll be able to come up with a decision tree that will have the alternative practices that are equivalent to a sixteen-and-a-half-foot buffer and then if you go the other way down the tree, the practices will be equivalent to fifty foot buffer when it comes to resource protection.
The buffer clarification bill could aid in the process of determining where buffer strips can do some good and where other management practices could be a better choice.
Minnesota has a long history of resource conservation and Minnesota Corn wants to be at the forefront of that. We want clean water, we want good conservation practices on the land. It's just going to take some time and some effort to get this put together.
The University of Minnesota has been involved, not only in research on buffer strips, but the impacts of many different practices farmers use to more sustainable.
The original buffer bill did have a provision in it that alternative practices could suffice as a replacement for a one-size-fits-all buffer across the landscape. What that clarification by BWSR does primarily is it goes back to these trained technicians at the county level and allows them to design what's necessary for water quality improvement.
What began as an executive order from the governor of Minnesota mandating 50-foot buffer strips on many waterways has turned into a debate on what practices farmers are or aren't using to preserve the soil. We're finding that many of the practices that do even more than buffer strips, called alternative practices, are doing a very good job of preserving the water and the environment. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    •   