KETELSEN REPORT: The Buffer Clarification Bill

A law clarifying Minnesota's buffer regulation is making its way through the state legislature. The measure clarifies what's needed for buffers on certain waters, extends the timeframe for implementation and provides funds to counties for administration.

After a year of concern and confusion on a mandate from the governor of Minnesota for fifty-foot buffer strips on many bodies of water in the state, there are some positive developments. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, known as BWSR, recently announced alternative buffer options. Farm groups like the Minnesota Corn Growers have been engaged in the process.

We have funded a literature review with Dr. Dave Mulla with the idea that he'll be able to come up with a decision tree that will have the alternative practices that are equivalent to a sixteen-and-a-half-foot buffer and then if you go the other way down the tree, the practices will be equivalent to fifty foot buffer when it comes to resource protection.

The buffer clarification bill could aid in the process of determining where buffer strips can do some good and where other management practices could be a better choice.

Minnesota has a long history of resource conservation and Minnesota Corn wants to be at the forefront of that. We want clean water, we want good conservation practices on the land. It's just going to take some time and some effort to get this put together.

The University of Minnesota has been involved, not only in research on buffer strips, but the impacts of many different practices farmers use to more sustainable.

The original buffer bill did have a provision in it that alternative practices could suffice as a replacement for a one-size-fits-all buffer across the landscape. What that clarification by BWSR does primarily is it goes back to these trained technicians at the county level and allows them to design what's necessary for water quality improvement.

What began as an executive order from the governor of Minnesota mandating 50-foot buffer strips on many waterways has turned into a debate on what practices farmers are or aren't using to preserve the soil. We're finding that many of the practices that do even more than buffer strips, called alternative practices, are doing a very good job of preserving the water and the environment.