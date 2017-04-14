KEYC - DNR Supplies Trout For Saturday's Opener

DNR Supplies Trout For Saturday's Opener

ST. PETER, MINN. -

For anglers trying to hook a trout, plenty arrived April 14 to Paul's Creek in St. Peter.

The DNR stocked the trout ponds with 1,500 rainbow trout yearlings, raised at the Lanesboro State Fish Hatchery.

The St. Peter pond provides the right habitat for trout to survive with cold ground water.

It's ahead of the April 15 opener for stream trout fishing, providing a good opportunity for anglers.

DNR Fisheries Specialist Kip Rounds said, "This stocking is more of a put and take fishery. We expect a lot of these fish to be harvested by anglers and that's why we really influence anglers to get out here and take advantage of this. All of the fish that we stock today are of harvestable size already."

The DNR has planned more stocking of the ponds next Friday and two times in May.

Anglers need a fishing license and trout stamp.

The stamp helps fund trout habitat and stocking opportunities.

For more information, visit http://dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/index.html?

--KEYC News 12

