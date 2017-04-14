KEYC - New Ulm Woman Turns 109 Years Old

New Ulm Woman Turns 109 Years Old

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
New Ulm, MN -

"My gosh look at the cards. My oh my," Erna Zahn said.
 
Today Erna Zahn is celebrating her birthday..
 
"Hooray for you have lots of fun," Zahn said.
 
Her 109th birthday that is...
  
"I don't feel any difference," Zahn said.
 
Born on April 14, 1908, Erna has lived through many historical moments, one being both of the Chicago Cubs World Series and another being the construction of Mount Rushmore.
 
"I made a trip from Wisconsin. A friend of mine with her sister and mother. I rode in the rumble seat," Zahn said.
 
Growing up Erna enjoyed sewing, swimming and especially horseback riding.
 
"I loved to go horseback riding and I would on a Sunday afternoon. I miss that. I would go riding if I had a horse. I really miss it," Zahn said.
 
The last time Erna got on a horses back was 10 years ago, making her 99 years old.
 
"Well sure I'd get on a horse right now," Zahn said.
 
The 109-year-old has had the privilege to watch her family grow over the years.... In addition to her six children she has 22 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
 
"We have quite a gang. We all get together," Zahn said.
 
So what's her secret to living this long?
 
"I love chocolate--dark chocolate," Zahn said.
 
So if I want to live this long I should start eating a lot of dark chocolate?
 
"I'm not giving away any secrets," Zahn said.
 
Her 109th time celebrating her birthday.
 
"I don't like cake so don't bring me a birthday cake," Zahn said.
 
With many more to come.
 
"When you get my age, you just take it one day at a time," Zahn said.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    •   