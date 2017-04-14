KEYC - SouthPoint Members Helping Gillette Care For Kids

SouthPoint Members Helping Gillette Care For Kids

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. -

The members of SouthPoint Financial Credit Union are helping children receive the care they need.

This year's campaign raised more than $10,000 for Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

SouthPoint has been raising money for Gillette since 2013, with contributions so far totaling more than $61,000.

SouthPoint is one of many credit unions raising money across the state through Minnesota Credit Unions for Kids.

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Marketing Specialist Kim Peterson said, "It's amazing to see because everybody knows somebody who's been to Gillette's in some way, shape or form. We get a lot of members who will come up to us and thank us for donating to their cause."

The money will help cover insurance costs for patients so they can receive the needed care and not worry about figuring out how to pay for it.

--KEYC News 12

