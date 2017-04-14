KEYC - Jesus Food Packing Good On Good Friday

Jesus Food Packing Good On Good Friday

MANKATO, Minn. -

As Christians around the world mark Good Friday, Jesus Food in Mankato is using the holiday to help nourish starving children in Haiti.?

They're hoping it'll be one of their biggest events, as they look to prepare as many bags of food as they can.

Just one bag of food is able to feed six kids for a day.

A group started packing at 6:30 a.m. April 14, filling nine boxes with 2,000 meals.

The event continues through the afternoon until this evening.

Jesus Food Tim Stromer said, "We're asking for each person to try to raise enough, per person to feed a starving kid for a whole year. So, at 23 cents a serving times 365 days of a year that's $84. So we try to ask everybody to do that for this event. Normally, we just ask people to fundraise and do the best they can."

To find out more about how you can help, call 507–469–HELP.

--KEYC News 12

