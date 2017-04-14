Minnesota Author Shares Journey To Becoming Bestseller

"I'm shoveling sand into the sandbox, so later I can come back and build sandcastles," said Author Allen Eskens.



It's like the old cliché goes, if you work hard enough, nothing is impossible.

And as a self-proclaimed daydreamer, no dream was too big for Allen Eskens.



"I came to it because I like to daydream. I have the stories in my head from daydreaming, so I wanted to learn how to take those stories from my daydreams and put them on paper," said Eskens.



Three years ago, Eskens published his first novel "The Life We Bury," while still working as a criminal defense attorney.



Eskens said, "My goal for my first book, The Life We Bury, was simply to get an agent and get a publisher. I figured I would build a readership over the course of six novels. By my sixth novel, I hoped to have a big enough of a readership to make a bestsellers list."



But with just one novel to his name, Eskens was deemed a USA Today Bestseller.

He's received three different awards for his book, that's been published in 20 different languages, with a feature film in the works.



"I dreamed, 'wouldn't it be cool if this happened?' But I never expected as much as what did happen," said Eskens.



Maybe it's his criminal law background that makes his mysteries so compelling, or his love for theater that allows him to develop characters that hit readers to the core.



"I received a few e-mails that start with, 'I just finished your novel, there are still tears on my cheeks.' That is the coolest thing about being a writer, to have someone who is touched by something I did," said Eskens.



Either way, there's one thing this local author knows for sure.



"If you find something that you love doing, you never work a day in your life. I have a hobby of writing that I now call my profession," Eskens said.



Eskens closed down his law firm late last year to write full-time.

Since his first novel took off, he's published two more books, with a fourth hitting shelves in October.



Eskens is originally from Missouri, but we can claim him as a Minnesotan since he moved here to attend the U of M.

He now travels the country for book signings and speaks to groups including high school students who now use his first book.

--KEYC News 12