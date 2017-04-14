KEYC - Buffalo Wings and Rings Coming to Mankato in Old OCB Building

Buffalo Wings and Rings Coming to Mankato in Old OCB Building

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Buffalo Wings & Rings is coming to Mankato. It marks the brand's first entrance into Minnesota altogether. They will move into the vacated Old Country Buffet building.

According to their website:

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu filled with diverse flavors like gyros, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, hand-crafted burgers and fresh, never frozen wings and burgers to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 70 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. 

-KEYC News 12

