Wife Of Disgraced Lawyer Takes Over For Her Husband's ADA Lawsuits

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story falsely stated Paul Hansmeier had pleaded guilty to a fraud charge in his porn trolling case. He has not. Rather, his case continues in U.S. District Court. He was mistook for his partner in the alleged scam, John Steele, who pleaded guilty in March. We apologize to Mr. Hansmeier for the error. The headline was also in error, referring to the Affordable Care Act, not the Americans with Disabilities Act.



Several local businesses are being sued in court, accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But it's lawyer behind the lawsuits that's getting the most attention.

Howard Mock has owned the Madison Avenue location for Rhapsody Music since the early nineties. But just this week he found out he's being sued for violating the ADA.

Plato's Closet also received a lawsuit. A rolling bin was apparently in the aisle at their store.

Normally ADA complaints come with a warning first. But not these.



The lawsuits are being brought to court by attorney Padraigin Browne.

Browne is reportedly the wife of Paul Hansmeier, which is throwing up red flags all across the state.

Hansmeier has a controversial past already, but locally he's known for being disbarred from practicing law in Minnesota, and it was these same types of cases, with the same claimants, who we spoke to two years ago.

Most of those cases ended up getting tossed out of court. Hansmeier continues his way through court in a fraud case, and is being investigated for his conduct in the ADA suits.

Meanwhile, the same lawyers that took on Hansmeier by representing local businesses in court, are doing the same against his wife in these cases.

