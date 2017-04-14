Minnesota Dairy Farmers Hurt by Canada Trade Actions

U.S. Dairy Farmers and Minnesota lawmakers are urging the Trump administration to fight back against Canadian trade policies that are closing the door on American dairy exports.

Canada has changed their milk classification system to make it more expensive to buy American. For about 10 to 20 farms in Minnesota, the "Class 7" pricing policy means that the company processing their milk and shipping it to Canada will no longer be accepted starting in May. Minnesota is number 8 across the country for milk production, so for those farmers this could mean a very dire situation.

"Governor Dayton has asked for USDA Section 32 help which allows for emergency purchases for school nutrition programs and food shelves, our co-ops in the state support but other than emergency purchases short term there is not a great long term solution on the table right now," Minnesota Milk Executive Director Lucas Sjostrom, said.

In a letter to the President, Representative Tim Walz joined Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken and Representative Collin Peterson in expressing deep concern after Grassland Dairy Products Incorporated ended those contracts in Minnesota.

"We think this is probably a trade violation, the real problem we have is that there is a real sense of urgency for our producers within the next three weeks. This is truly, we're at this point that dairies that have been there decades, if they don't have a solution by the first of May will probably end of selling out," Rep. Tim Walz, said.



Despite these efforts, Canada is refusing to share sufficient details.



"If we can do something that puts pressure on Canada to get that conversation going then at least we can maybe make amends without going to that retaliatory measures. That's the long term plan, in the short term we want to keep these farms in business, we're not sure how to do it in the next 15 days but we're working hard for new ways and creative avenues to keep farming," Sjostrom, added.



One thing consumers can do is buy more dairy products, a lot of people making a small impact could make a big impact on these farms that are affected.

