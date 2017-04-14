St. James Home Opener Set For Saturday

The St. James Area baseball team hits the diamond for the Saints home opener Saturday against Pipestone Area so far the squad's 2–1 on the season.



"Defense and pitching has kind of been our strength the last couple of years, and I assumed it was going to be this year, so I think as soon as we get that figured out, we'll be back to that good pitching, good defense, and see what we can do to score runs throughout games," said Jon Wilson, St. James Area head coach.



The Saints might be built on making plays in the field and strong pitching, but this year the bats have come alive scoring 21 runs across the squad's first three games.



"Everybody wants to start out the season right, and that's what we did. It was nerve wracking, but it was a good way to start," said Chase Bottin, St. James Area senior.

St. James Area has plenty of experience with eight seniors on the squad's roster.



"We have a lot of seniors on our team right now, which is unfortunate for the following years, but we have a great amount of seniors that care a lot about this sport are going to give their all until the end, so I think that's what we're going to use a lot," said Shawn Hillesheim, St. James Area senior.

This year, the squad's hoping all that experience leads to a state tournament berth.



"When we go to a town, when we go to a game, we want to end the thought that other teams think this could be an easy win. I think this year, and in the future we're going to go to every game and do our hardest to win, take it seriously, and make ourselves be known in this area," said Ryan Witcraft, St. James Area senior.

St. James opens up the newly renovated Veterans' Field Saturday with a special ceremony for the park before the game.

