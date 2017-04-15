Easter Celebrations Begin

North Mankato kicked off Easter weekend with you guessed it, an Easter egg hunt.

The Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services of Minnesota State University-Mankato runs the annual egg hunt. It wouldn't be possible without the help of sponsors. Scheels provided the fencing and area companies helped the participants have fun even after the hunt was over.



"We go to the local businesses in Mankato such as, Cine Grand and Arby's and the WowZone and they are so nice and they give us coupons and tickets and things that we can put in the eggs so that kids get something they can use later on rather than just stuffing them full of sugar," organizer Jessica Christensen Buck, said.



The egg hunt isn't just a chance for kids to walk away with candy and prizes.



"It's important because it gives the kids a chance to socialize with each other and it gets them to see people they might not see every day. They love to see the Easter bunny, that's another big thing. It's gets people in the Easter spirit because it's tomorrow but we can celebrate all weekend," Buck, said.



And celebrate they did.

