MSU Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Area kids had a chance to hunt Easter eggs with the Mavericks Saturday.

The egg hunt was canceled last year due to weather, so they used the entire Bresnan Arena to hide this year's eggs. Minnesota State University-Mankato student athletes along with Stomper were on hand to help out.

"They're the face of our athletic department and our university so being able to get out and interact with them and just have a good time with the community is a great opportunity and great event," MSU Marketing and Community Engagement Interim Director John Eckstein, said.

The turnout was less than in years past, but it was still a great way to start the Easter weekend.

--KEYC News 12