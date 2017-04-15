Tax Day March Calling For President Trump's Tax Returns

April 15th is traditionally the day many Americans rush to finish their taxes, but since this year it falls on a weekend, taxpayers have a few extra days.

But across the nation and in Mankato, people are calling to see President Donald Trump's past tax records.

While some work on their 1040, voices today are calling for President Donald Trump to release his.

President Trump bucked expectations and norms during the 2016 election, including a 40-year tradition for presidential candidates to release their past tax returns that can include a treasure trove of information.

Indivisible: Greater Mankato Jason Mattick said, "All their financial connections, what they give to charity, where they make their income, how much pay in taxes, their tax rate. We're completely in the dark as the American public."

It's information protesters at the Mankato Tax Day March say can provide insight into how the Trump Administration will shape policy and who it will benefit.

The event today is organized by Indivisible: Greater Mankato as a way to continue the goals of protests like the Women's March.

Carolyn Dobler said, "That really gave us I think a little bit of a jump, a little bit of a push in order to just keep going and keep resisting a lot of the policies that he is trying to implement."

More than 50 people took part in this march, but those here say that their message is amplified by the expected more than 150 similar protests happening across the country on this Tax Day calling for President Trump to release his tax records.

Mattick said, "The latest polling I've seen is that 80 percent of American's want to see his tax returns and that certainly covers more than one political party."

Dobler said, "His spokesperson Kelly Anne Conway said people don't care about that but that's not true, people do care. People care a lot about what's going on. Maybe in his mind, he thinks people don't care, but we do."

Even though those at the March are not certain when or if more returns will be release, they do have a suggestion of where President Trump can start.

Mattick said, "He can't be under audit for his current tax returns cause presumably he hasn't submitted them yet, so he could start with releasing this year’s."

--KEYC News 12